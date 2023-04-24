Shop These 5 Charlotte Tilbury Lipstick Shades Inspired by the Stars

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Pucker up! In Hollywood, the name on everyone’s lips is Charlotte Tilbury. The celebrity makeup artist is one of the most influential figures in the beauty industry with an A-list clientele that rivals most elite agents and publicists. Some of the superstars she’s worked with include Gigi Hadid, Jennifer Aniston, Blake Lively and Nicole Kidman. So, it’s no surprise that Charlotte’s beauty brand is also a celeb-favorite.

In fact, one makeup product in particular derives direct inspiration from famous females: the Hot Lips lipstick. Made with Charlotte’s creamy K.I.S.S.I.N.G. formula, this silky-smooth lipstick will leave your lips buttery soft. Rich in antioxidants, oils and triglycerides, all 12 Hot Lips shades also soothe and hydrate your lips. The color glides on seamlessly for a long-lasting matte finish that won’t bleed outside your lips. Plus, the 3D glowing pigments make your lips look fuller and wider.

Created in collaboration with some of the biggest stars on the planet, Hot Lips lipstick gets the celebrity seal of approval. Keep scrolling to shop five of these shades inspired by actresses, models and media personalities!

Kim Kardashian: Kim K.W.

This is my all-time favorite lip color! And it’s also Kim Kardashian’s signature nude lip. Inspired by the screen sirens of the 1960s, this pinky beige nude looks amazing with a smokey eye.

$35.00 See It!

Cindy Crawford: Super Cindy

Is there any supermodel more iconic than Cindy Crawford? This muted taupe nude shade is a classic, just like Cindy. The warm undertones will give you those ‘90s-inspired makeup vibes.

$35.00 See It!

Liv Tyler: Liv It Up

Pretty in pink! As the daughter of Steven Tyler and an acclaimed actress, Liv Tyler is Hollywood royalty. And this ballet pink is fit for a princess!

$35.00 See It!

Emily Ratajkowski: Hot Emily

Leave them on red! Channel Emily Ratajkowski’s sultry spice with this fiery red lipstick! According to Charlotte, this coral shade is “inspired by the dynamism of Emily Ratajowski’s intelligent Charlie’s Angel’s sexiness and the modern cool-girl raunchiness.”

$35.00 See It!

Salma Hayek: Secret Salma

Unleash your inner vixen with this deep rose plum lipstick, designed in partnership with Salma Hayek. This rich hue brings out brown eyes!

$35.00 See It!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!