Like all of Us, supermodel Christie Brinkley has had to make some tweaks to her beauty routine through the years.

“When I first started out [as a model], I would have splashed on just a little moisturizer and [go],” Brinkley, 70, exclusively told Us Weekly at the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit launch party. The Thursday, May 16, event, which took place at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York City, also celebrated the publication’s 60th anniversary.

Brinkley, who has appeared on the 1975, 1979, 1980 and 1981 SI Swimsuit covers, went on to share that these days, her skin requires a bit more love. “Now, I’m reaching for the Gold Bond [Age Renew] Crepe Corrector, and I’m just rubbing that all over the place, hoping that it works.”

Brinkley’s go-to Gold Bond product is good for the face, neck, chest, hands, feet and body. It aims to visibly firm and plump dry skin with a concentrate made of omega-fatty acids, botanicals and “protective antioxidants,” per the label’s website. It retails for $17.

Gold Bond served as the official Body Skin Sponsor of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 60th anniversary issue, which saw Chrissy Teigen, Gayle King, Kate Upton and Hunter McGrady posing on individual covers. In addition to the solo spreads, the publication tapped a number of “Legends” including Brinkley, Tyra Banks, Martha Stewart and Molly Sims, for a special joint cover.

“The Legends hold the power to represent the collective us. Each one has played a significant role in the brand’s last 10 years, holding important conversations that have helped shift societal perceptions and led to incredible change for women,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day gushed ahead of the release.

At the big event, Brinkley looked red hot in a crimson Normal Kamali gown that feared cape sleeves and a thigh-high slit. She paired the frock with La Muse Gems jewelry and white pointed-toe pumps. She wore her blonde hair in retro curls and opted for a bold lip.