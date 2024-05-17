Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

The Best Red Carpet Looks From the ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ 2024 Launch Party

By
The Best Looks at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2024 Launch Party Red Carpet
21
Gotham(2)/FilmMagic(2);Taylor Hill/WireImage;Getty Images(3)

The 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue launch party red carpet was a hit.

Stars including Tyra Banks, Kate Upton and Chanel Iman wowed Us at the New York City event, which took place on Thursday, May 16 and celebrated the publication’s 60th anniversary, which was officially sponsored by Gold Bond.

This year’s cover models included Brittany Mahomes, Gayle King, Kate Upton, Chrissy Teigen and more. At the Thursday soirée, Brittany dazzled on the red carpet in a silver Oscar de la Renta dress featuring a slit skirt and floral embellishments. Her husband, Patrick Mahomes, posed next to her in a black suit.

Teigen, for her part, was all smiles in a Georges Hobeika two-piece featuring a crystal-embellished crop top and matching miniskirt. She paired her outfit with sparkly strappy heels and soft glam.

Yellow Crocs

Deal of the Day

Act Fast — Crocs Are 25% Off Today! View Deal

Christie Brinkley, who was honored as a “Legend” in the milestone issue, attended the event in a cherry red gown featuring extra-long sleeves and a floor-length skirt complete with a thigh-high slit. She teamed her look with crimson lips and soft curls.

Keep scrolling to see the best looks at the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit launch party:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

Brittany Mahomes
Chanel Iman Bio

Chanel Iman
1253032500christie brinkley b

Christie Brinkley
1375109335kate upton 206

Kate Upton
1271086842molly sims m

Molly Sims
Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Premiere Tyra Banks

Tyra Banks

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!