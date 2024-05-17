The 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue launch party red carpet was a hit.

Stars including Tyra Banks, Kate Upton and Chanel Iman wowed Us at the New York City event, which took place on Thursday, May 16 and celebrated the publication’s 60th anniversary, which was officially sponsored by Gold Bond.

This year’s cover models included Brittany Mahomes, Gayle King, Kate Upton, Chrissy Teigen and more. At the Thursday soirée, Brittany dazzled on the red carpet in a silver Oscar de la Renta dress featuring a slit skirt and floral embellishments. Her husband, Patrick Mahomes, posed next to her in a black suit.

Teigen, for her part, was all smiles in a Georges Hobeika two-piece featuring a crystal-embellished crop top and matching miniskirt. She paired her outfit with sparkly strappy heels and soft glam.

Christie Brinkley, who was honored as a “Legend” in the milestone issue, attended the event in a cherry red gown featuring extra-long sleeves and a floor-length skirt complete with a thigh-high slit. She teamed her look with crimson lips and soft curls.

Keep scrolling to see the best looks at the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit launch party: