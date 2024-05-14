Chrissy Teigen is making her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit return.

The 38-year-old model is featured on one of the magazine’s 2024 covers, which also coincides with its 60th anniversary.

In the photos, Teigen posed by a pool wearing Jacquie Aiche body jewelry and a wide variety of swimwear looks, including a green woven bikini and a sparkly champagne colored bikini. She also modeled several cutout one piece swimsuits in black, white, orange and blue denim.

Teigen first appeared in SI Swim in 2010, from which she received the title of Rookie of the Year. In 2014, she was featured on the cover of the magazine’s 50th anniversary issue alongside Lily Aldridge and Nina Agdal.

Related: See Chrissy Teigen's Transformation Through the Years There’s no transformation quite like a Chrissy Teigen transformation. The entrepreneur has worn so many hats — model! chef! mom! muse! — that it’s impossible to pin her down to just one facet of entertainment. Instead, the social media superstar has done it all — from the time she was a little kid. Teigen grew […]

“It feels like I’ve lived 800 different lifetimes since the first shoot we did, and I love that all the pictures and everything we’ve done throughout the years [are] like chapters in a book,” Teigen told the publication.

Other models featured on the covers this year include Kate Upton, Hunter McGrady and Gayle King. To honor its 60th anniversary, the magazine also produced three additional covers featuring 27 SI Swim icons, including Christie Brinkley, Martha Stewart, Tyra Banks, Paulina Porizkova and Winnie Harlow.

“To have the legends issue and have icons together, people that I see as incredible women, not even in the industry, but just incredible women period, it’s really exciting and fun and I’m just happy to be a part of it,” Teigen added.

Although it’s been 10 years since she was featured in SI Swimsuit, Teigen has been far from stagnant. Since 2014, she has written and published three cookbooks and had four children with husband John Legend — Luna, 8, Miles, 5, Esti, 1, and Wren, 10 months. (In 2020, she lost her baby Jack at 20 weeks old due to a partial placenta disruption).

Related: Chrissy Teigen’s Kids Are Too Cute in New Family Photos Courtesy of Chrissy Teigen/Instagram Chrissy Teigen is catching fans up on her busy life as a mom of four with a new Instagram post. Teigen, 38, posted eight new photos of her family, including one of baby boy Wren, alongside the caption “bit of a hodge podge” on Saturday, March 23. All of Teigen and […]

In a March 2023 interview with People, Teigen revealed that the challenges of motherhood have equipped her with a robust sense of confidence.

“I mean, we’ve seen everything happen,” she said at the time. “We’ve dealt with the stitches. We’ve had a toe almost come off. We’ve had broken bones. We’ve seen it all. It’s fine.”