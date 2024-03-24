Chrissy Teigen is catching fans up on her busy life as a mom of four with a new Instagram post.

Teigen, 38, posted eight new photos of her family, including one of baby boy Wren, alongside the caption “bit of a hodge podge” on Saturday, March 23. All of Teigen and husband John Legend’s kids — Luna, 7, Miles, 5, Esti, 1, and Wren, 9 months — are featured in the post.

In the first snap, Luna can be seen wearing a “I pee in pools” hat as she poses in front of a claw machine. When asked if said claw machine was in their house, Teigen explained, “It’s at my office! The claw is made from utensils 🙂 we win a lot but put it back in through the back for others!”

Even kid-adored YouTuber Blippi took note, commenting, “The claw machine is EVERYTHING.”

The next photo featured baby Wren (and his cheeks) wearing headphones while another showed Esti (rocking heart sunglasses) checking out an original family portrait with her mom. The other photos are of Luna dancing and building what looks to be a dollhouse and Miles at a collectibles shop.

Teigen and Legend, 45, have had a busy year since welcoming two new babies to their crew. After suffering a pregnancy loss with their son Jack in 2020, the couple announced in August 2022 that Teigen was pregnant again. Their third child, daughter Esti Maxine, was born in January 2023. And, five months later, son Wren Alexander arrived via surrogate.

Related: Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Pic Of Baby Wren With Fresh Hairdo Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have been busy making memories with their four kids since becoming parents in 2016. Teigen gave birth to their baby girl in April of that year, writing on Instagram: “She’s here! Luna Simone Stephens, we are so in love with you! And sleepy. Very sleepy.” Months after welcoming their second child, […]

Teigen explained that she had matched with a gestational carrier named Alexandra around the same time the couple learned she was pregnant with Esti.

“As we crept toward the safe zone of my own pregnancy, we were overjoyed to learn that Alexandra had become pregnant with a little boy. Our little boy,” Teigen wrote via Instagram in June 2023. “We ate hot pot to celebrate, watched Vanderpump Rules with our growing bellies, our families blending into one for the past year.”

“It’s just more love and more energy in the house,” Legend told CBS of his family. “We had a wonderful surrogate. She’s become a part of the family. Some parents don’t want to do that with their surrogates, but we felt like we wanted to welcome this person into our family because they were doing something so gracious and loving for us. And we wanted to show them a lot of love, too.”