Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcomed a baby boy, Wren Alexander, via surrogate months after daughter Esti’s arrival.

“For as long as I can remember, I’ve always wanted four children,” Teigen, 37, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, June 28, noting she wasn’t sure if she’d be able to carry another baby after suffering a pregnancy loss in 2020. “In 2021, we reached out to a surrogacy agency with our first correspondence inquiring about perhaps having 2 tandem surrogates to each bring us a healthy baby boy or girl.”

The Cravings founder and Legend, 44, matched with gestational carrier Alexandra around the same time they learned Teigen was pregnant with rainbow baby Esti.

“As we crept toward the safe zone of my own pregnancy, we were overjoyed to learn that Alexandra had become pregnant with a little boy. Our little boy,” she noted on Wednesday. “We ate hot pot to celebrate, watched Vanderpump Rules with our growing bellies, our families blending into one for the past year.”

Alexandra delivered the couple’s newborn son, whose middle name honors the surrogate, on June 19. Teigen’s Wednesday upload also includes the first photos of Wren, with the new parents cuddling him in the hospital. A second image showed off the infant’s full head of hair.

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in April that Teigen and Legend had found a surrogate and wanted to “have another child as soon as possible.”

The “All of Me” singer — who wed Teigen in September 2013 — previously confirmed during a private concert earlier this year that the family had welcomed Esti on January 13.

“What a blessed day,” Legend told the crowd, noting that he felt “energized” after “spending a lot of time at the hospital.” The Grammy winner also shares daughter Luna, 7, and son Miles, 5, with the model.

Teigen announced her pregnancy via Instagram in August 2022, reflecting on her struggle to conceive after the couple lost their son Jack at 20 weeks in September 2020 as a result of a pregnancy complication.

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way,” the former Lip Sync Battle host wrote at the time.

She continued: “Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘OK, if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing.”

Prior to getting pregnant with Esti, Teigen suggested in December 2020 that she had no plans to give birth again.

“This is me and my body, just yesterday. Even though I’m no longer pregnant, every glance in the mirror reminds me of what could have been. And I have no idea why i still have this bump, honestly. It’s frustrating,” Teigen captioned a mirror selfie three months after her pregnancy loss.

She added: “But I’m proud of where this entire journey took my body and mind in other ways. I love being pregnant, so, so much, and I’m sad I never will be again.”

Legend, for his part, has been candid about his two oldest children needing some time to adjust to the changes in their family.

“I felt like they were a little jealous when mommy was pregnant,” the Voice coach told E! News of Luna and Miles after Esti’s arrival.

The loving dad continued: “But as soon as Esti arrived, they’re just exploding with love and joy, and they’re so caring and loving toward her. They want to hold her, they want to kiss her and it’s really exciting.”