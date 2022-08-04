Growing family! After Chrissy Teigen announced that she and John Legend are expecting another child, she showed off her baby bump with a glamorous mirror selfie reveal.

In August 2022, the 36-year-old Cravings author joked it took “44 people” to get her ready for the pictures, tagging members of her glam squad, including three hairstylists, a makeup artist and a stylist. Teigen’s pregnancy announcement came 22 months after she and the 43-year-old musician lost son Jack.

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way,” Teigen wrote via Instagram. “Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

Legend reposted the snap on his profile, adding a series of red heart emojis. The couple, who wed in 2013, are the parents of daughter Luna, born in April 2016, and son Miles, born in May 2018.

Following her pregnancy loss in September 2020, Teigen began IVF treatments. She also got sober, announcing in July 2022 that she hadn’t had “a drop of alcohol in 365 days!”

“I miss feeling loopy and carefree sometimes, but to be honest toward the end, it didn’t give that fun feeling anymore anyhow. I drank to end crazy anxiety that later mostly went away when I – get this – quit drinking! sigh,” she wrote via Instagram. “Anyhow I feel really good. Sometimes I get really frustrated looking back on days I should remember way better than I do because of alcohol. Like when I drank cafe patron and fell asleep while an Outback Steakhouse chef taught me (my friends) how to make a bloomin onion at my house. I wish I was awake for that. Wish I remembered really any awards show lol.”

The model’s post included photos of “huge moments in life,” including work photo shoots and family beach days, where she felt her eyes looked “gone.”

“While I honestly STILL don’t know if I’ll never have a drink again, I do know I never want to be that way again,” she concluded. “And for now, none is best. I’ll let the bad dreams come up and try to sort them out in therapy, without booze.”

Scroll through to see Teigen’s baby bump album: