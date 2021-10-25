Chrissy Teigen’s Quotes About Her and John Legend’s Late Son Jack

In memoriam. Chrissy Teigen has been transparent about her grieving process since suffering a pregnancy loss in September 2020.

The Cravings author and her husband, John Legend, named their late son Jack, honoring his death the following month with an Instagram post.

“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital,” the model captioned black-and-white hospital photos in October 2020. “But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”

She concluded, “To our Jack — I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.”

Later that same month, Teigen addressed criticism of her intimate, emotional photos, writing in a Medium essay that she couldn’t express “how little” she cared about other people’s negative opinions.

“I lived it, I chose to do it, and more than anything, these photos aren’t for anyone but the people who have lived this or are curious enough to wonder what something like this is like,” the Utah native, who is also the mother of daughter Luna and son Miles, explained. “These photos are only for the people who need them. The thoughts of others do not matter to me.”

Legend “hated” taking the pictures of his wife, she went on to write.

“I explained to a very hesitant John that I needed them, and that I did NOT want to have to ever ask. That he just had to do it,” Teigen wrote. “It didn’t make sense to him at the time. I knew I needed to know of this moment forever, the same way I needed to remember us kissing at the end of the aisle, the same way I needed to remember our tears of joy after Luna and Miles. And I absolutely knew I needed to share this story.”

In the wake of the tragedy, the Bring the Funny judge got a tattoo for Jack, as did Legend.

