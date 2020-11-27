Chrissy Teigen Reflects on Brutal 2 Months Following Pregnancy Loss

The road to healing. Chrissy Teigen opened up about the ups and downs she has experienced following her September pregnancy loss.

“When I’m old and grey, I will look back on the last two months as being brutal, exhausting, sad, physically challenging, mentally painful bitches of a couple months. But I refuse to not find humor in both the rage-fits and the outfits,” the Cravings author, 34, captioned a Friday, November 27, Instagram post, referencing her all-black attire and dog-patterned socks. “I already see the leaves as orange instead of gray, realized the sky is indeed blue and not black and horn honks on my forced morning walks only bring me to my knees half the time. I can make it up my stairs only stopping once or twice instead of every other, and can get out of the bathtub all by myself as long as I have the promise [John Legend] will dry me off.”

The Utah native concluded, “Anyhow the point is, f–k, I think it’s happening.”

Dorit Kemsley wrote, “One step at a time,” on the social media upload, while Jenna Dewan commented with multiple heart emojis.

Teigen revealed in September that she had delivered her late son, Jack, early due to a placenta abruption. The Bring the Funny judge shared intimate hospital photos with her baby boy at the time, writing via Instagram: “Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.”

The Lip Sync Battle cohost and Legend, 41, share daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2, and said earlier this month that the little ones are helping them heal.

“You don’t want to be stuck in bed when you hear the laughter downstairs. It helps so much,” Teigen explained during a November 24 Good Morning America appearance, noting that her two kids bring “so much joy, every single day and so much adventure every day.”