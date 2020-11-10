The best big sister. Chrissy Teigen showed her “incredibly empathetic” daughter, Luna, honoring her late baby brother in a touching Monday, November 9, Instagram video.

“I’m just thinking a lot about Jack today,” the Cravings author, 34, captioned the social media upload. “Our house is very open about life, death, grief, everything really. We try to explain things well and answer every question imaginable in a beautiful, spiritual but literal way. I know this is a weird post but I just wanted to share these to always remember … life is infinitely better with [Luna] in it. I miss u, Jack. We miss you a lot.”

In the footage, the Lip Sync Battle cohost explained that they had “just got baby Jack’s ashes back.” Teigen showed the white box, explaining, “Luna put a little therapy bear around him. The best part is, I came down and she gave him a piece of her favorite snack, a tiny piece of Pirate’s Booty. She’s amazing.”

Her and John Legend’s 4-year-old daughter sat on the couch talking to the box of ashes and the stuffed animal in a second clip. “Hi, guys,” she said. “This is baby Jack, and I’m Teddy. I’m Luna. How you doing today?”

Kris Jenner called the little one “precious” in the post’s comments.

Teigen and Legend, 41, who also share their 2-year-old son, Miles, announced in September that they had suffered a pregnancy loss. “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” the Utah native wrote via Instagram at the time. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

The following month, the Bring the Funny judge penned a Medium essay about the “utter and complete sadness” she and the Voice coach were experiencing, writing, “People say an experience like this creates a hole in your heart. A hole was certainly made, but it was filled with the love of something I loved so much. It doesn’t feel empty, this space. It feels full.”

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model added that they had selected a special place for their late son’s ashes. “[They’re] waiting to be put into the soil of a tree in our new home, the one we got with his room in mind,” Teigen explained at the time.

She and the EGOT winner announced in August that they were expecting baby No. 3. Teigen debuted her baby bump in the singer’s “Wild” music video and accidentally revealed the sex in an Instagram video the following month.