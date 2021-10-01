On a healing journey. Chrissy Teigen mourned her and John Legend’s late son, Jack, on Thursday, September 30, one year after her pregnancy loss.

“Took me a year but finally honored his little spirit with some blessings today,” the Cravings author, 35, captioned an Instagram slideshow. “Hopefully some closure in my heart will happen now. Thank you guys for the kind words. It’s a process. Xx.”

In the social media upload, Teigen and Legend, 42, paid tribute to Jack with their daughter Luna, 5, and their son, Miles, 3, at their sides, as well as the Chrissy’s Court star’s mom, Vilailuck Teigen.

The family members all wore black, and Luna sweetly helped her mom get ready. “Now you look beautiful,” Chrissy’s eldest said in an Instagram Story video.

Bachelor’s Jamie Otis, who lost a baby boy at 17 weeks in 2017, commented on the post: “I planted a tree for my Johnathan and we honor him every year on his birthday. I also buy Christmas gifts for a little boy who’s the same age he would be. I find that helps a little.”

Chrissy’s ceremony came two days after she posted a throwback hospital photo from the tragedy. “A year ago, you gave me the greatest pain I could ever imagine to show me I could survive anything, even if I didn’t want to,” the Bring the Funny judge wrote in the Wednesday, September 28, letter to Jack. “I didn’t get to take care of you, but you came and went to get me to love myself and take care of myself because our bodies are precious and life is a miracle. They told me it would get easier but yeah, that hasn’t started yet. Mom and dad love you forever.”

In August, the Utah native had yet to “fully process” her loss. “Now that I don’t have the alcohol to numb it away, things are just … there, waiting to be acknowledged,” the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, who has been documenting her sobriety journey, wrote via Instagram at the time. “I guess what I’m saying here is life is so f–ing complicated.”

The model said during a November 2020 Good Morning America appearance that Luna and Miles have brought her “so much joy” in her grieving, explaining, “You don’t want to be stuck in bed when you hear the laughter downstairs. It helps so much.”