Chrissy Teigen Marks Late Son Jack’s Due Date 5 Months After Pregnancy Loss

Chrissy Teigen paid a sweet tribute to her late son, Jack, on Saturday, February 20, sharing a photo of the bracelet she wears in memory of the baby she lost four months into her pregnancy.

“Today was your due date,” the Lip Sync Battle host, 35, captioned a photo that showed her wearing name bracelets dedicated to her kids with husband John Legend: Luna, 4, Miles, 2, and Jack. “We love you forever.”

The model gave birth to Jack five months early in September 2020 after suffering a placenta abruption, admitting at the time that she and her husband were “shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before.”

“Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever,” she wrote on Instagram in September as she shared heart-wrenching photos from her hospitalization and early delivery. “I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.”

Teigen has been open about her struggles since the pregnancy loss, revealing in November that she had her first shower in two months as she’d been unable to “physically stand in the shower” and had only been able to take baths. “It’s been a ride,” she told her followers. “It has been a journey, and I’m happy to be back again.”

A month earlier the “All of Me” singer, 42, posted a tribute to his wife, writing that he is “in awe of the strength you have shown through the most challenging moments.” He also dedicated a new song — “Never Break” — to her at the Billboard Music Awards in October.

Teigen continued to have good days and bad, with an insider telling Us Weekly in December 2020 that the cookbook author “was going through intense grief counseling at the moment.”

She took up horseback riding in January at the suggestion of her therapist, who “says I need something that I do for just me, as I have absolutely nothing currently lol,” Teigen wrote on social media.

Earlier this month, the Utah native admitted that she was feeling “a bit off” as Jack’s due date approached.

“I truly feel kicks in my belly, but it’s not phantom. I have surgery for endometriosis tomorrow. … But the period feeling this month is exactly like baby kicks. Sigh,” she wrote on February 3.

Days later, Teigen told Ellen DeGeneres in an interview that Jack “really saved me.”

“I don’t think I would have discovered therapy and then sobriety and this path of really feeling good about myself and feeling like a new person,” she admitted, saying that the loss “was a transformative thing for me.”