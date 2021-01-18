Chrissy Teigen showed her trademark humor as she became a member of the horse-riding set and revealed that it isn’t as easy as it looks to take up a new hobby.

Her new journey began on Sunday, January 17, when she tweeted a picture of a horse named Cosmo relaxing in a stall and wrote, “My therapist says I need something that I do for just me, as I have absolutely nothing currently lol. Today begins my journey into the horse world. I hope this dude likes me. He’s so handsome and appears lazy, I love.”

The 35-year-old then documented herself trying to zip up her new knee-length riding boots.

“Holy s–t. horse people: the boots! i always thought breaking in boots meant the foot part but does it mean the calf part because I’m dying over here,” she tweeted as she struggled with the snug fit. “What the f—k. Oh, my god. This. What is this? Holy s—t. Oh, my god,” she whispered as she slapped her leg in a video.

She followed it up with a clip showing her on all fours as she tried to stretch out the leather. “Not even at the horse part yet lol,” Teigen wrote. “What the f—k who can fit in these.”

“This is brutal, honestly,” the mom of two said as she lay on her back with her feet in the air.

Then she shared a video of her mom, Vilailuck Teigen, using a massage machine to soften the leather while the model giggled. “Will try your hairdryer trick next!!” she responded to her followers’ helpful suggestions, which included buying shorter boots or using boot stretch spray.

Gigi Hadid commented on Chrissy’s post, writing, “Oil them (lots of it) then roll the calf up inward like a cinnamon roll, tie a shoelace around it and leave overnight.”

As the boot saga continued, the Lip Sync Battle cohost shared a photo on Instagram with daughter Luna, 4, who wore skinny jeans and pink cowboy boots.

“First ride AND first jeans for Luna,” Chrissy captioned the pic. “She had an epic jean meltdown, really beautiful acting 10/10.”

“She has your legs!” Padma Lakshmi noted, but horse lover Kaley Cuoco was excited to see a new member of her horsey tribe.

“Ohhhh this makes me so happy!!!” she commented.

“@kaleycuoco all the horse girls everywhere are VERY excited about this,” a fan added.

Later, Chrissy shared videos on her Instagram Stories of her family, including husband John Legend and son Miles, 2, at the stables.

Her new hobby comes weeks after she opened up about her sobriety journey, revealing on Instagram on December 30 that she’d been sober for four weeks. “I was done with making an ass of myself in front of people (I’m still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like shit by 6, not being able to sleep,” Chrissy explained.

In September, the Chrissy’s Court star announced she’d lost her pregnancy after being hospitalized due to excessive bleeding.