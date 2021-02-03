Chrissy Teigen Reflects on Pregnancy Loss: ‘Jack Would Have Been Born This Week’

Chrissy Teigen revealed she would have been giving birth this week after suffering a pregnancy loss in September 2020.

“My little Jack would have been born this week so I’m a bit off,” the cookbook author, 35, wrote via Twitter on Wednesday, February 3. “I truly feel kicks in my belly, but it’s not phantom. I have surgery for endometriosis tomorrow. … But the period feeling this month is exactly like baby kicks. Sigh.”

Teigen tweeted a video of her stomach twitching, telling her millions of followers, “Look at this. I’ll pretend it’s him saying hi — it never stops.” Her posts were met with kind words from fans, many of whom thanked her for her candidness and honesty.

“My little girl was due on Dec. 22. We lost her last July. Her due date week was tough & weird (&Xmas obvi). Thank you for being so transparent about your pain. It’s a s—ty community to be a part of, but it is a community. Hope your surgery goes well,” one follower wrote.

Another responded, “That is him love. When you think of Jack, he is thinking of you. He is with you. I know it’s not the same though, I don’t diminish one bit of your pain. But know the most important part of him, his energy, his soul, is there.”

A third fan tweeted to Teigen, “That’s no pretending lady. He’s with you. Much love.”

Teigen confirmed in September 2020 that she gave birth to her and John Legend‘s late son, Jack, after suffering a placenta abruption. He was five months early at the time. “Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. She and Legend, 42, are also parents of Luna, 4, and Miles, 2.

The model has been open about the struggles she’s faced since the loss. In January, she documented the start of her horseback riding journey — something she took on to help her heal. She tweeted a pic of a horse at the time, writing, “My therapist says I need something that I do for just me, as I have absolutely nothing currently lol. Today begins my journey into the horse world. I hope this dude likes me. He’s so handsome and appears lazy, I love.”

In December 2020, an insider told Us Weekly that Teigen was “going through intense grief counseling at the moment.” The source added: “It is going to be a long hard journey.”

One month earlier, Teigen reflected on the first two months since her loss. “When I’m old and grey, I will look back on the last two months as being brutal, exhausting, sad, physically challenging, mentally painful bitches of a couple months. But I refuse to not find humor in both the rage-fits and the outfits,” the cookware maven wrote via Instagram.

Legend gushed about his wife in an October 2020 Instagram post after losing their son, writing, “I love and cherish you and our family so much. We have experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together. Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling. I’m in awe of the strength you have shown through the most challenging moments.”

During the Billboard Music Awards that same month, he dedicated a new song, “Never Break,” to her.