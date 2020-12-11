Life after loss. Chrissy Teigen is “slowly healing” after her and John Legend’s September pregnancy loss.

“Chrissy is going through intense grief counseling at the moment,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, December 8. “It is going to be a long and hard journey.”

The insider added that the Cravings author, 35, is “doing her best to work on herself and stay positive” during this time.

The Utah native first opened up about the tragedy in September, writing an emotional Instagram post about her late son, Jack, who was born, who was born too early in her pregnancy to survive. “I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive,” the model captioned intimate hospital photos with the infant at the time. “We will always love you.”

Two months later, the Bring the Funny judge said that her daughter, Luna, 4, and her son, Miles, 2, were a huge help in her and Legend’s healing journey.

“[They bring] so much joy, every single day and so much adventure every day,” the Chrissy’s Court star explained during a November Good Morning America appearance. “You don’t want to be stuck in bed when you hear the laughter downstairs. It helps so much.”

The EGOT winner, 41, chimed in at the time: “I feel like the challenges we face together have made us feel even more sure about who we are together as a couple, and who we are as a family.”

The “All of Me” singer penned a touching tribute for his wife after performing “Never Break” at the Billboard Music Awards in October. “I love and cherish you and our family so much,” Legend wrote via Instagram. “I’m in awe of the strength you’ve shown through the most challenging moments. What an awesome gift it is to be able to bring life into the world. We’ve experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now we’ve deeply felt its inherent fragility. … I have faith that as long as we walk this earth, we will hold each other’s hands through every tear, through every up and down, through every test. We promised each other this on our wedding day seven years ago, and every challenge we’ve faced has made that promise more powerful, more resilient.”

The couple tied the knot in September 2013 in Italy, two years after their engagement.

With reporting by Travis Cronin