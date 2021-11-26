Putting in the work. Chrissy Teigen has been vocal about her ups and downs while dealing with her sobriety, beginning in 2017 when she first cut out alcohol — and again in 2020 when she recommitted to being sober.

The Cravings: All Together author told Cosmopolitan in August 2017 that she was “point blank, just drinking too much” when she chose to ditch alcohol.

“Nobody really brought it up to me,” Teigen explained at the time, noting that she has a history of alcohol abuse in her family. “They just assumed that it was OK because I always felt OK the next morning [after drinking a lot]. I knew in my heart it wasn’t right.”

The Utah native, who is married to John Legend, recalled her excess drinking making her become “very short with people” from time to time.

“People think it’s cutesy and fun to go on these boozy brunches, but there’s more to it. I’ve never once been like, ‘I’m sure glad I had that boozy brunch!’” she added, noting that she decided to stop drinking after having a “really, really wonderful” time in Bali while completely sober.

In the years that followed, Teigen started to drink again, but after receiving a book on her 35th birthday in November 2020 titled Quit Like a Woman, she recommitted to a sober life.

The following month, the mother of two, who shares daughter Luna and son Miles, with Legend, confirmed that she was four weeks sober.

Since then, Teigen has celebrated different milestones on her journey, including hitting her 50 days sober marker in September 2021.

“I still dunno if I’ll never drink again but I do know it no longer serves me in ANY way,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I don’t get more fun, I don’t dance, I don’t get relaxed. I get sick, fall asleep and wake up sick, having missed what was probably a fun night.”

Two months later, the businesswoman reflected on Thanksgivings past while celebrating her first holiday sober.

“I used to start my thanksgiving prep with a shot of cafe patron (COFFEE TEQUILA) and I’d pretty much take another every couple of hours,” she wrote via Instagram in November 2021, adding that she finally got to “enjoy” watching her family have fun while cooking and feasting.

Scroll down to see what Teigen has said regarding her sobriety journey over the years: