Chrissy Teigen was one of the most influential stars on social media — but her messy past caused plenty of fans to question her use of the platform.

In March 2021, the Cravings author announced that she was leaving Twitter after becoming the target of relentless trolls.

“For over 10 years, you guys have been my world. I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends,” she tweeted at the time. “But it’s time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something.”

Teigen concluded: “I encourage you to know and never forget that your words matter. No matter what you see, what that person portrays, or your intention. For years I have taken so many small, 2-follower count punches that at this point, I am honestly deeply bruised.”

Courtney Stodden, who identifies as non-binary, took to social media to share their past history with Teigen.

“What a shame @chrissyteigen is leaving Twitter … it’s too ‘negative’ for herrrrrr #chrissyteigen #bully,” Stodden wrote via Twitter alongside several screenshots of previous message they received from the model.

Teigen returned to Twitter in April 2021 after a brief break. One month later, Stodden opened up about the hurtful comments that they received from the Chrissy’s Court alum.

“She wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take ‘a dirt nap’ but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like, ‘I can’t wait for you to die,’” the “Pleasure” singer told the Daily Beast in May 2021. “Some of the worst treatment I got was from women, and we’re not going to get anywhere if we keep holding each other back.”

The songwriter revealed that their mental health suffered as a result of the messages they received, including the ones from Teigen.

“There have been a lot of evenings where I’ve felt — and still feel — alone. The way my life has been is so tragic that I just feel empty,” Stodden said.

Teigen posted a public apology to Stodden two days later, writing, “Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bulls–t in front of the entire world. I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel.”

Following online backlash about Teigen’s resurfaced messages, the former Lip Sync Battle host posted a lengthy follow-up apology to anyone else she may have hurt. After her second statement, fashion designer Michael Costello accused Teigen of bullying him and threatening his career.

“For the past 7 years, I’ve lived with a deep, unhealed trauma,” Costello explained via Instagram in June 2021. “In 2014, I received a public comment from Chrissy Teigen on my Instagram page, accusing me of being racist. She apparently formed her own opinion of me based on a Photoshopped comment floating around the internet which has now been proven to be false by Instagram and since taken down. When I reached out to Chrissy Teigen to communicate that I was the victim of a vindictive cyber slander, and that everything she thought I was is not who I am, she told me that my career was over and that all my doors will be shut from there on.”

Teigen did not immediately respond to the Project Runaway alum’s claims and kept a lower profile on social media as the drama continued.

Scroll through for a complete breakdown of the controversy: