She’s back! Chrissy Teigen returned to Twitter after previously announcing that she was leaving the social media app for good.

“Turns out it feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself and also no longer enjoy belly chuckles randomly throughout the day and also lose like 2000 friends at once lol. I choose to take the bad with the good!!” Teigen, 35, tweeted on Friday, April 16.

turns out it feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself and also no longer enjoy belly chuckles randomly throughout the day and also lose like 2000 friends at once lol — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 16, 2021

The cookbook author originally announced her departure from Twitter in late March.

“For over 10 years, you guys have been my world. I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends,” the model tweeted on March 24. “But it’s time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something.”

Prior to posting her statement, the Cravings author announced an upcoming collaboration with Kris Jenner. The duo shared that they would be releasing a plant-based cleaning product line, which received major backlash, with some calling Teigen a “sellout.”

“I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I’m just not,” she continued. “My desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn’t sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as! Live well, tweeters. Please know all I ever cared about was you!!!”

The Utah native ended her post with, “I encourage you to know and never forget that your words matter. No matter what you see, what that person portrays, or your intention. For years I have taken so many small, 2-follower count punches that at this point, I am honestly deeply bruised.”

Since coming back to the social media platform, Teigen has already resumed entertaining her followers with her unique sense of humor.

“How have you been what’s going on do you have any fun anecdotes i have missed you dearly,” one user replied to Teigen’s return announcement.

Teigen answered, “I’ve spent weeks just saying tweets to shampoo bottles.”