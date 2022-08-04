The long and winding road. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s journey to becoming parents hasn’t been easy — but the model’s openness about the process has been refreshing.

The Cravings author and the “All of Me” crooner tied the knot in September 2013. Shortly after saying “I do,” Teigen began opening up about how many kids they wanted and shutting down people’s constant questions about when she’d get pregnant.

“I want a huge family,” the former swimsuit model exclusively told Us Weekly in early 2015. “We want a lot of kids. When it happens, it happens.”

She explained at the time, “For us it’s hard because he’s on the road so much and I’m working. People think it happens so easily … but the stars really have to align to have a baby and it is a little miracle, so when it happens … we will be so happy.”

In October of that year, the twosome announced that they were expecting their first child after undergoing in vitro fertilization treatments (IVF). “As many of you know, we’ve been trying to have a baby for a while now,” Teigen wrote via Instagram at the time. “It hasn’t been easy, but we kept trying because we can’t wait to bring our first child into the world and grow our family. We’re so excited that it’s finally happening. Thank you for all your love and well wishes. I look forward to all the belly touching!”

The Chrissy’s Court alum and the Grammy winner welcomed daughter Luna in April 2016. When trying to get pregnant for a second time, Teigen again turned to IVF.

“When you go through IVF, it does feel like, ‘Oh, it’s not fair I have to do all this,’” she told The Cut in April 2018. “Still it’s a complete miracle when it works. There are so many people that still struggle, even with the access to IVF.”

The process, however, did work and the couple welcomed son Miles in May 2018. Tragically, the Cravings: Hungry for More author’s third pregnancy ended in the loss of Teigen and Legend’s second son, Jack, in September 2020.

She shared the heartbreaking news via social media, revealing that she and Legend had named their baby before he was stillborn.

“To our Jack — I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive,” she wrote, referring to her partial placenta abruption and bleeding. “We will always love you.”

After mourning their loss, Teigen confirmed in February 2022 that she was again doing IVF treatments. Six months later, the California resident shared happy news with her followers, revealing that she and Legend were expecting another child.

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again,” she wrote via Instagram in August 2022, sharing a picture of her baby bump. “Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘Ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves.”

