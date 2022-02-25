Holding onto hope. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are staying positive as they attempt to expand their family with the help of in vitro fertilization.

“They consider themselves lucky to be in a position where they can try,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “It’s thanks to John’s love and support plus his levelheaded-ness that Chrissy’s been able to stay so positive and strong. They’re taking it step-by-step but both feel confident and optimistic.”

The insider notes that the EGOT winner, 43, has been by the 36-year-old model’s “side every step of the way” and is “totally on board” with the choice to expand their family.

“It’s his decision as much as hers to try,” the source says. “He’s proud of Chrissy for showing the courage and strength to go through IVF, which of course has its share of physical discomforts and can be an emotionally exhausting process too.”

The Chrissy’s Court star hinted on February 18 that she was pursuing IVF after posting an Instagram Story photo of injectables. The social media upload came one year after she and Legend, who are already the parents of daughter Luna, 5, and son Miles, 3, suffered a pregnancy loss. The duo named their late baby boy Jack in September 2020.

The Utah native confirmed her IVF news later that same day, writing, “I wanted to let you guys know I’m balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos. I honestly don’t mind the shots, they make me feel like a doctor/chemist but the bloating is a bitch, so I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant because while I know it’s said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!”

The Bring the Funny judge went on to film herself using the injections, assuring her social media viewers that the shots don’t hurt.

“The other shot burns a bit. (OK a lot),” the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model wrote on Tuesday, February 22. “They say to pinch the skin, but I feel like that makes it burn more. But listen to your doc lol.”

