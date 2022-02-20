UPDATE Saturday, February 20 — Chrissy Teigen confirmed she was in the midst of another egg retrieval after her pregnancy loss nearly two years ago.

“I wanted to let you guys know I’m balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos,” the former Deal or No Deal model wrote via Instagram on Saturday, February 19. “I honestly don’t mind the shots, they make me feel like a doctor/chemist but the bloating is a bitch, so I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant because while I know it’s said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!”

Original story below:

Ready to try again? Nearly two years after Chrissy Teigen suffered a pregnancy loss, she is seemingly open to expanding her family once again.

“Here we go again,” the Cravings founder, 36, captioned an Instagram Story snap of a range of IVF injectables on Friday, February 18, adding GIFs of an egg and a uterus to her post, according to E! News. “Lol,” she wrote next to the animated reproductive parts.

Teigen did not say if the injections were for her or a surrogate.

The Utah native — who has been married to John Legend since 2013 — has yet to further discuss her ongoing fertility journey. Her recent Story comes nearly two years after her miscarriage with late son Jack.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” the former model wrote via Instagram in September 2020, alongside black-and-white hospital photos. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

Teigen — who shares daughter Luna, 5, and son Miles, 3, with the “Bigger Love” crooner, 42 — suffered a placenta abruption and needed several blood transfusions amid her third pregnancy. (The couple announced they were expecting one month earlier.)

“To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you,” she concluded her social media upload at the time.

Following her loss, the former Lip Sync Battle cohost had been outspoken about her grief, even dedicating her third cookbook to Jack and holding a special blessings ceremony in his memory.

“It’s really weird when you lose a baby and your body gets paused in time,” Teigen wrote via Instagram in September 2021. “Usually you’d gain your ‘yumyums I’m praaaagnant!’ weight, then put on the weight of your little bebe. Then, ideally, you’d have your baby. And you would feed it from your boobs and your body would know to charge through and do what it does to get you back into fighting shape, whatever that may be, for however long it takes (F—K a snap-back).”

She continued: “But man. When you lose a baby halfway through, your body just pauses. It has nothing to do. No one to feed. And you’re just…stuck. Stuck with saggy boobs that were prepping to be milk bags, a belly that was ready to bake. I would be lying if I said this did not majorly suck. Not only are you ummmm extremely, diabolically sad at what could have been, but you have this daily reminder every time you look in the goddamn mirror.”

