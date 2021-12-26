Still grieving. After Maya Vander announced that she had suffered a pregnancy loss earlier this month, she’s gotten candid about how her family celebrated Christmas while still processing the loss.

“This is not the Christmas Eve I had envisioned. This was the day Mason would have come home with us,” the Selling Sunset star, 39, captioned an Instagram snap on Saturday, December 25, as she and her husband held their two children — Aiden, 2, and Elle, 18 months — in front of their Christmas tree. “It’s been two weeks since I lost my child. I am smiling in the photo but I got to tell you, it’s been difficult. I never experienced grief this way.”

She added in her post, “Our family is taking it one day at a time and we are just trying our best for the kids. I am extremely grateful for all the kindness and messages I have been getting. We are thankful for our children and know that it will be OK … I want to wish all of you [a] happy holiday season! I hope and have faith that after the storm comes the 🌈🙏.”

Following the Florida resident’s emotional note, several of her Netflix costars offered their condolences and seasonal greetings, including Christine Quinn, Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) and Amanza Smith.

“You are so loved. 💕💕Praying for so many rainbows for you and your family🙏🏼,” Chrishell Stause wrote via Instagram comment on Saturday.

Season 4 newcomer Vanessa Villela also chimed in, replying, “Love you my beautiful Mayan❤️❣️❤️ sending you a big hug!!!!”

After Vander announced her third pregnancy in July, she confirmed that she had delivered a stillborn son on December 10.

“Yesterday was the hardest day of my life,” the mother of two wrote via Instagram at the time. “I had a stillbirth at 38 weeks. I always heard of it but never imagined I’ll be part of the statistics. Instead of delivering a baby, I get to go home with a memory box. I do not wish this on anyone. What was a regular weekly checkup turned into a nightmare that I never imagine will happen to me. Given I share my pregnancies in the show I knew I’ll have to post about this and avoid the ‘when is your due date’ question. You will always be in our heart baby Mason.”

Shortly after her stillbirth, the Israel native emotionally opened up about her heartbreak.

“My family is devastated,” Vander exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “My baby’s due date was right around Christmas. This is the best time of the year to celebrate. … My husband is heartbroken, and I know I need to be strong for him and for our family. Time will help, but I experienced a loss in a very late stage. I lost a son, and the pain will always be there.”

She continued: “No one knows [why this happened] yet. At this point of the pregnancy, I have a weekly checkup. I felt less movement a few days prior. I went to a private ultrasound check and everything was fine and looked normal. … I delivered a normal baby that looked like he was sleeping. This will chase me forever.”