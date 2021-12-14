Selling Sunset’s Next Generation: See the Reality Stars’ Family Photos

Selling Sunset sweeties! Christine Quinn, Maya Vander and more stars from the Netflix reality show balance their careers with their kids.

The Texas native, for her part, gave birth to her and Christian Richard’s son, Christian, in May via emergency C-section.

“Baby C[‘s] umbilical cord was wrapped around his neck,” the How to Be a Boss Bitch author told her Instagram followers two months later of the “excruciating” experience. “Baby C was seconds away from not making it. The surgeons didn’t even have time to count their tools before stitching me up as I was flatlining. They ran me through the X-ray machine immediately after surgery to ensure there was no remaining tools left in my body. I am so grateful for the doctors and surgeons that saved BOTH of us.”

Shortly after her little one’s arrival, Quinn showed her postpartum body in crop tops, bikinis and more. When social media trolls began doubting her pregnancy was real after season 4 of Selling Sunset aired, the new mom clapped back via Instagram.

“Y’all are beyond f–king sick,” Quinn wrote in November 20221. “Apologize. This is seriously so hurtful.”

Vander defended her costar the following month, exclusively telling Us Weekly that she saw Quinn’s C-section scar.

The Israel native, who has yet to reveal the name of her husband, is the mother of son Aiden and daughter Elle herself, born in April 2019 and May 2020, respectively. Vander announced in July 2021 that baby No. 3 was on the way, but she experienced a stillbirth five months later at 38 weeks pregnant.

“I always heard of it but never imagined I’ll be part of the statistics,” the reality star told her Instagram followers in a December 2021 Instagram post. “Instead of delivering a baby, I get to go home with a memory box. I do not wish this on anyone. What was a regular weekly checkup turned into a nightmare that I never imagine will happen to me. Given I share my pregnancies in the show I knew I’ll have to post about this and avoid the ‘when is your due date’ question. You will always be in our heart baby Mason.”

Vander went on to tell Us at the time that her family was “devastated,” adding, “My baby due date was right around Christmas. This is the best time of the year to celebrate. … My husband is heartbroken, and I know I need to be strong for him and for our family.”

Keep scrolling to see more Selling Sunset cast members’ children, from Mary Fitzgerald‘s son, Austin, to Amanza Smith’s two kids, Baker and Noah.