Christine Quinn’s postpartum body is catching the attention of social media users, but the Selling Sunset star would be rocking a crop top no matter what she looked like, she tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“I’m definitely not putting pressure on myself to go back to any pre-baby whatever because what my body went through and what women deal with when they have babies is really crazy,” Quinn, 32, told Us earlier this month. “I mean in terms of science, it’s so many things going on and I think your body will really never be the same and I think, you know, my body and my hormones will never be the same but that’s something I really embraced and I’m kind of rolling with it. But I’m not putting any pressure.”

Quinn added that she’s “still swollen” after giving birth to son Christian, but that’s not stopping her from living her life.

“I was in a swimsuit yesterday and I was just like, ’I don’t care what anyone thinks of me. I might look ridiculous and swollen but I don’t care. I had a baby,’” she recalled to Us. “That’s powerful enough!”

The Netflix star, who is currently working on her new book How To Be a Boss Bitch, had an emergency C-section on May 15.

“I haven’t seen [my scar] yet because it’s actually covered with tape so I haven’t even seen that part. I just see swelling and tape — that’s pretty much all I see,” she said. “I’m just rolling with it!”

Quinn’s followers inquired about her post-baby body after she posted a series of snaps in a tight pink set on Sunday, May 30.

“Hot mama!!! These pictures are post baby?!” one fan asked to which she responded, “They are!”

Days later, she stepped out in a crop top with husband Christian Richard in Palm Springs, showing off her nearly flat stomach.

As she returns to work and life after becoming a mother, Quinn told Us that she isn’t worried about the mom-shamers.

“I’ve learned not to be so trigger-heavy when it comes to responding and that’s been really helpful,” she said. “I’m just like, ‘OK, if anyone actually knows me, they would know the real story.’ So no, I haven’t really gotten into it with people. … Like, I don’t owe [them] anything.”

