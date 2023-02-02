Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) and Tarek El Moussa have expanded their family with the birth of their first child together.

“Becoming a father for the third time is just as exciting as it was the first time. Our baby boy is doing amazing and Heather was a rockstar during labor,” Tarek, 41, said in an exclusive statement to Us Weekly on Thursday, February 2, shortly after the couple confirmed the birth via Instagram. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen Tay and Bray as happy as they were when they met their little brother.”

The real estate investor said the milestone was “truly a special moment” for the couple. “We are on cloud 9 and soaking in all of the snuggles and bonding with our little guy as an official family of 5,” he added. “My heart has grown even bigger and I’m feeling like the luckiest guy on the planet.”

“Our baby boy is here 🤍 1.31.23,” Tarek shared via social media on Thursday. “Mama & baby are happy, healthy, tired but doing well. Our hearts are so happy ❤️.”

The newborn is the first for the Selling Sunset star, 35, who shared the news she was pregnant in July 2022. “Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!!,” Heather captioned a maternity shoot photo with Tarek in tow.

The real estate power couple began dating in 2019 after the Flip Your Life author finalized his divorce with Christina Hall (née Haack) in 2018. He proposed to Heather in July 2020 — one year after their first date — and they went on to tie the knot in October 2021.

The Flip or Flop alum already shares daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, with Hall, 39. Heather got a head start on raising a family by acting as a “bonus mom” for Tarek’s two children, a role she regularly celebrated.

“These kids are truly our everything, so we decided to say our vows first to the kids and second to each other,” the former Playboy model wrote via Instagram in October 2021. “This is just a tiny portion of what I said to the kids, but I truly meant every word: When your daddy and I decided to be fully committed, I was 100 percent committing myself to you too. I am beyond honored to be your bonus mommy. Thank you for allowing me to love your daddy with all my heart. I love you both more than you will ever know.”

Though she loved being a stepmother to “Bray and Tay,” the Netflix personality still wanted a child of her own, revealing her plans to undergo IVF treatments one month after the ceremony.

The Flipping El Moussas star documented her often difficult process to retrieve eggs and freeze her embryos via Instagram in January 2022. “It’s doctors’ appointments every day, almost every other day,” she revealed to her Instagram followers. “You’re getting poked and pricked. I do recommend do[ing] it at a time when you have maybe a little more time … because it does take up a lot.”

Luckily for the realtor, the struggle was worth it. “I’ve had a few low moments throughout this journey, but I’ve tried to stay as positive as possible, and it shows that the body is incredible and can do wonders,” she said via her Instagram Stories at the time. “I also want to thank my amazing hubby for being there for me at all times and being my rock. He truly is my dream come true, and I’m just so excited for what’s to come for our family.”

