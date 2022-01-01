The start of something new? Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa have spoken candidly about their plans to possibly expand their family.

The Flip or Flop star wed the real estate agent in October 2021 in California, and the pair included the groom’s children in their nuptials. (The HGTV personality shares daughter Taylor and son Brayden with his ex-wife, Christina Haack.)

“Tarek treated me like a wife from the beginning and he was so supportive of me being a stepmom to the kids right away, but there’s something extra special about officially being the El Moussa family,” the Selling Sunset star wrote via Instagram following the ceremony. “These kids are truly our everything, so we decided to say our vows first to the kids and second to each other. This is just a tiny portion of what I said to the kids, but I truly meant every word: When your daddy and I decided to be fully committed, I was 100 percent committing myself to you too. I am beyond honored to be your bonus mommy. Thank you for allowing me to love your daddy with all my heart. I love you both more than you will ever know.”

El Moussa’s eldest made a toast at their rehearsal dinner, joking about Young’s initial reaction to her dad’s “chicken legs.” The Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa star joked that his daughter “didn’t hold back,” writing, “Toast turned into a roast real quick.”

The Flip Your Life author’s wife has maintained a close bond with his children since they began dating in 2019. Young also speaks “daily” to Haack while they coparent the little ones.

“They’re the most important thing in the world to all of us,” the former Playboy model exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2021. “So, as long as the kids are happy, we’re all happy. … They respect me as their bonus mom. They love me. I love them so much.”

Young added at the time that bonding with them was “challenging” at first because of their age, explaining, “They already had a routine. I came in after the fact. So, just kind of fitting my way into their lives, being too strict or just kind of setting those boundaries and rules and not overstepping boundaries or rules [was hard].”

Keep scrolling to see what the Netflix personality and El Moussa have said over the years about conceiving kids of their own.