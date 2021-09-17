Dad duty! Tarek El Moussa has two children with Christina Haack — and is ready for more with his fiancée, Heather Rae Young.

“When we first met, we kind of talked about how we wouldn’t have kids together,” the Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa star, 40, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, September 16, while promoting season 2 of the HGTV show. “Then she became a stepmom and now she’s obsessed with [my kids], Taylor and Brayden, and she loves being a mom. So recently she’s been hinting at the fact that maybe she does want babies.”

The Tarek’s Flip Side host added that he would “never regret having more kids” but “might regret not having more.” The California native feels “willing to take a run at it,” joking, “Happy wife, happy life.”

The HGTV personality has “no idea” when the Selling Sunset star, 34, wants to conceive their first child together since they only began talking about the prospect “a few weeks ago.”

For now, Young is bonding with his and Haack’s daughter, 10, and son, 6, who are “obsessed” with the Netflix personality.

“I always tell the kids, ‘What am I? Chopped liver?’” El Moussa told Us. “My son … goes, ‘What’s chopped liver?’ [I go], ‘It’s gross.’ [He goes], ‘I don’t want that.’ Exactly. I’m chopped liver.”

The Flip Your Life author and Haack, 38, welcomed Taylor and Brayden in 2010 and 2015, respectively. The Christina on the Coast star went on to give birth to son Hudson, 2, with her now-ex-husband Ant Anstead.

When El Moussa has more children, he thinks that the experience will be “much easier” the second time around. “I have more experience, more help and more money, so I can make it a little more enjoyable,” he told Us.

Young previously told her Instagram followers in June that she didn’t “feel the need” to have a baby, explaining, “I never knew how much love I had to give until I came into these babies’ lives and as of now, I can’t see myself wanting to add another into the family. The kind of family we have is special and my heart is so full already.”

Season 2 of Flipping 101 airs on HGTV Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET and will be available to stream the same day on Discovery+.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi