This Selling Sunset star has a sweetie on the way! Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) is pregnant with her and Tarek El Moussa’s first baby together, his third, after attempting to conceive through IVF.

The 34-year-old realtor announced the news via Instagram on Wednesday, July 13. “Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!! 🤍,” she captioned a maternity shoot photo.

A rep for the pregnant star later confirmed the milestone to Us Weekly.

The Flip Your Life author, 40, first became a dad in 2010 when he and then-wife Christina Hall (née Haack) welcomed their daughter, Taylor, now 11. The Christina on the Coast star, 39, gave birth to son Brayden five years later.

The Flip or Flop alums split in 2016, finalizing their divorce two years later. In 2019, the Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa star moved on with Heather, proposing to the Netflix personality in July 2020, one year after their first date. The pair wed in October 2021 in Montecito, California.

Prior to their nuptials, Heather was open with her Instagram followers about her evolving bond with her future stepkids.

“It’s weird because I never really imagined my life being a bonus mom to two kids, but now I can’t picture my life without them,” the reality star captioned a February 2021 photo with Taylor and Brayden. “I’ve gotten so close to Bray and Tay, and I get asked all the time about what it’s like to be their bonus mom (and future stepmama!!) and the truth is that it’s one of the best things that ever happened to me.”

She even included the little ones in her vows to their dad. One month after the ceremony, Heather revealed her plans to undergo an egg retrieval and freeze embryos.

“Our life is already crazy,” the former Playboy model said during a November 2021 Daily Pop appearance. “We’re raising two kids. I’m already a mommy. So I’m like, ‘Well, why not have just one more?’”

Three months later, she told E! News that she had four healthy embryos, explaining, “Three are the same gender, and they’re all very strong. The fourth one’s not as strong, so we probably won’t use that one.”

The couple spoke frequently with Taylor and Brayden about the possibility of welcoming another younger sibling, Young noted in a February essay for Today. (Hall is also the mother of son Hudson, 2, with ex-husband Ant Anstead and wed Joshua Hall in April.)

“I was worried initially about how Taylor would react,” Heather wrote at the time. “She’s 11 and bringing a newborn into her life would be a huge change. [She and Brayden] had so many changes in their [lives] — and I’m very aware and conscious of that. But Taylor right away was like, ‘I want it to be a boy! Let’s start picking names.’”

