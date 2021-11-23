Future family plans! One month after their wedding, Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa are talking about having kids.

“We’re going to freeze embryos first, go from there and then see what happens,” the Selling Sunset star, 34, said during a Monday, November 22, Daily Pop appearance, noting that she now is “more open” to expanding their family.

“Our life is already crazy,” the Netflix personality explained, referencing her 40-year-old husband’s children with ex-wife Christina Haack — daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6. “We’re raising two kids. I’m already a mommy. So I’m like, ‘Well, why not have just one more?’”

The Flip or Flop star chimed in, “Whatever she wants. Happy wife, happy life!”

The Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa added that he and Young were “having talks about having babies” and “practicing having babies.”

The reality stars, who wed in October in California and subsequently honeymooned in the Maldives, exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of their nuptials that they are “willing to take a run” at another one.

“When we first met, we kind of talked about how we wouldn’t have kids together,” El Moussa said in September. “Then she became a stepmom and now she’s obsessed with [my kids], Taylor and Brayden, and she loves being a mom. So recently, she’s been hitting at the fact that she does want babies.”

The HGTV personality noted at the time that he would “never regret” welcoming baby No. 3 but “might regret not having more.”

Having kids with Young will be “easier” than with Haack, 38, El Moussa went on to tell Us. The Tarek’s Flip Side star explained, “I have more experience, more help and more money, so I can make it a little more enjoyable.”

Young has previously been vocal about not “feel[ing] the need” to have a baby of her own, writing via Instagram in June: “I never knew how much love I had to give until I came into these babies’ lives and as of now, I can’t see myself wanting to add another into the family. The kind of family we have is special and my heart is so full already.”

The former Playboy model called Taylor and Brayden “the biggest blessing” the following month, gushing, “Never knew what it was like to feel this much love and joy before these babies came into my life.”