Not now! Heather Rae Young and husband Tarek El Moussa are putting their baby plans on hold for the time being.

“I have a crazy, busy next few months coming up, and I don’t want to go into it being pregnant,” the Selling Sunset star, 34, told E! News’ Daily Pop on Friday, April 22. “We’re gonna do it sometime this year, maybe in [the] fall. So, that’s kind of my plan. I keep pushing it off.”

The California native and the Flip or Flop alum, however, do plan on “implanting [embryos] very soon,” Young went on to say.

“I am just not ready right now,” the Netflix personality explained. “I am balancing so much. I’ve been healing [from my vocal chord surgery]. I’ve been going through a lot with my health, and I want to feel really good before I do that.”

The former Playboy model noted that she is already helping raise El Moussa’s two kids with ex-wife Christina Haack — Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6.

“I know I’m gonna be a good mom. But carrying your own [baby] and going through that and the pregnancy, and I don’t know how my body’s going to react. And I am busy,” Young explained. “Sometimes I blink and the day is over, and I don’t get enough done. I’m like, ‘How am I gonna also take care of a newborn and be pregnant? What if I’m throwing up? What if I’m sick?’ I don’t have time for that right now, so I’m gonna push it off a little bit. But I’m excited.”

The real estate agent wed the Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa star in October 2021, one year after their engagement. Following their nuptials, the pair opened up about their plans to have children of their own.

“We’re going to freeze embryos first, go from there and then see what happens,” Young said during a November 2021 Daily Pop appearance. “Our life is already crazy. We’re raising two kids. I’m already a mommy. So I’m like, ‘Well, why not have just one more?’”

Two months later, the couple documented their egg retrieval process via social media. “I’ve had a few low moments throughout this journey, but I’ve tried to stay as positive as possible, and it shows that the body is incredible and can do wonders,” Young gushed in a January Instagram video. “I also want to thank my amazing hubby for being there for me at all times and being my rock. He truly is my dream come true, and I’m just so excited for what’s to come for our family.”

