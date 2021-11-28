Standing up for herself. After sharing her pregnancy and childbirth journey on season 4 of Selling Sunset, Christine Quinn has clapped back at online comments surrounding her motherhood journey.

“K y’all are beyond f—king sick,” the Oppenheim Group realtor, 33, shared via Instagram Story on Saturday, November 27, alongside a screenshot of a DM she received from a social media user allegedly claiming she was never actually pregnant. (Quinn’s post has since been deleted.)

The How to Be a Boss Bitch author initially responded to an Instagram user who privately asked: “Why did you fake your pregnancy? It’s totally OK to admit to having a surrogate but don’t set unrealistic expectations for PP moms when you didn’t even carry the baby yourself. It’s deceitful and a shame.”

After shutting down the claims via Instagram, Quinn doubled down on her stance via Twitter.

“For all yall still mad on pregnancy gate please go look at my ig stories. And apologize,” she tweeted on Saturday. “This is seriously so hurtful.”

When another social media user called the Texas native’s pregnancy “alleged” via the social media platform, the Netflix personality subtly replied, “Please go stalk my ig now, byeeee,” referring back to her original Story message.

Later, one fan sweetly supported Quinn, writing, “You can post a picture of giving birth and these conspiracy people still won’t believe you. Kinda sick.”

She replied at the time: “[Haha] so true babe.”

The Selling Sunset star — who welcomed son Christian with husband Christian Richard in May — showcased her growing baby bump and over-the-top baby shower on season 4 of the Netflix hit. During the new season, which dropped earlier this week, she also recounted her traumatic birth story to fellow Oppenheim agents Vanessa Villela and Amanza Smith after they met her little one for the first time on camera.

“He was coming out sideways, and his umbilical cord was wrapped around him,” Quinn said during the reality TV show. “They said his heart rate’s going down. All I hear is, ‘Emergency C-section. Let’s go, let’s go!’ [Christian] was absolutely freaking out. … My heart rate was going down, the baby’s heart rate was going down, and then one of the nurses went up to Christian and said, ‘You need to make a priority right now. You have to choose one.’ He was like, ‘Both.’”

Following the emergency procedure, the reality TV star admitted that she wasn’t in a rush to further expand her family.

“It’s something that we definitely have been talking about, but my birth was so, so traumatic,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in June. “Normally, right away I’d be like, ‘Yeah, let’s go,’ but it’s left me a little hesitant. I really, really want to know I’m healed, and the time is right before we’re thinking about it. But it would be nice.”

At the time, the Juilliard School alum also opened up about her postpartum body and “not putting any pressure” on herself to return to her pre-baby weight.

“Whatever my body went through and what women deal with when they have babies is really crazy,” Quinn told Us. “I think your body will never really be the same. My body and my hormones will never be the same, but that’s something I really embraced and I’m kind of rolling with it. … I was just like, ‘I don’t care what anyone thinks of me. I might look ridiculous and swollen, but I don’t care. I had a baby.’ That’s powerful enough!”