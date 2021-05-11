The perfect party! Christine Quinn rang in her baby-to-be’s upcoming arrival with an “epic” baby shower on Monday, May 10.

The Selling Sunset star, 32, shared photos of the jungle-themed bash on her Instagram Story, including drinks served in “Baby C” coconuts with names like Passion Fruit Placenta, Push Present Piña Colada and Baby Mama Mojito. The pregnant celeb showed off her baby bump progress in a bedazzled strapless gown as she posed for photos with her friends.

The celebration came three months after the Netflix personality’s pregnancy reveal. “I’m going to be a mommy!” the Texas native wrote via Instagram in February. “My heart is already bursting with love and gratitude for this little life inside me. I’m humbled, awestruck and inspired. It’s already a feeling like no other that I’ve ever experienced, and all I can think about is how we can be the best parents possible. We can’t wait to start our family!”

The mom-to-be exclusively told Us Weekly the following month how she was handling her symptoms, calling them “not really fun.” She explained in March: “The first trimester I was very nauseous. I wasn’t sure what part of it was pregnancy [and] what part of it was food because I’m really sensitive to food. It was definitely heightened, and my appetite changed a lot.”

Quinn added at the time: “I am surprisingly energized, believe it or not. I’m doing my best to stick to my routine, but I’ve noticed during pregnancy, I was low on a few things, like, vitamin D and iron. So, I’ve been taking supplements and that’s been really helping me feel great.”

Two of the real estate agent’s costars Heather Rae Young and Amanza Smith have since opened up about how motherhood will “soften” Quinn. “I’m sure it’ll maybe [happen for her.] I’m hoping it will,” Tarek El Moussa’s fiancée, 33, exclusively told Us in March.

“I know the motherly side of Christine [is] probably hard to, like, pinpoint, but I feel like people are going to be surprised,” the interior designer, 44, said later that same month. “She’s a very domestic person. She’s from Texas, she likes to ride horses and bake pies. I think she’s going to be great.”

Keep scrolling to see Quinn’s best baby shower photos: