A changed woman! Heather Rae Young thinks that becoming a mom will have a major effect on pregnant Christine Quinn’s personality.

“I’m thinking motherhood might soften her a little bit,” the California native, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, February 23, of her Selling Sunset costar, 32. “From other girls I know in the past, it has softened them. So I’m sure it’ll maybe [happen for her.] I’m hoping it will.”

Young added that while her friendship with the Texas native has “gone up and down” over the years, she did reach out to congratulate Quinn on her pregnancy news. “We had a great little catch-up with each other.”

Us confirmed last week that the former model is expecting her first child with husband Christian Richard. “Christine is so excited to be a mother and her friends are so excited for her,” a source exclusively told Us on February 17. She debuted her baby bump that same day on a West Hollywood walk with her dog.

The news came one year after she and the businessman tied the knot. In August 2020, Quinn opened up to Metro about her and Richard’s future family plans.

“I absolutely love kids,” the real estate agent gushed at the time. “I want two. I would love two boys. I can’t even imagine, like, trying to tame a little Christine. I always wanted two little boys just because I’m actually quite a tomboy myself. Obviously, we want to travel first, but then after that we’d love to start a family.”

Quinn first shared photos of her nuptials that same month, writing via Instagram: “Don’t be a Queen waiting for a King. Be a Queen busy with her kingdom until her King arrives.”

She and Young clashed ahead of the ceremony, with Quinn poking fun at her costar’s relationship with Flip or Flop’s Tarek El Moussa at the time.

Young is still “waiting for that apology,” she told Us on Tuesday. “I’m not one to hold grudges … against someone forever,” she said. “We had a great friendship, and I would like to have at least respect and be able to work together.”

The former actress went on to tell Us that “right now, no,” Quinn is not invited to her and the Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa star’s upcoming wedding.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi