Showing her stomach! Pregnant Christine Quinn revealed her baby bump for the first time since her Wednesday, February 17, pregnancy reveal.

The Selling Sunset star, 32, took a walk in West Hollywood later that same day in a black crop top, green leggings and heels. The reality star carried a Starbucks drink in one hand and her dog in the other.

The Texas native gave another glimpse at her budding belly on her Instagram Story on Thursday, February 18. Quinn did yoga poses in pink activewear in the footage.

The realtor is “so excited to be a mother and her friends are so excited for her,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday.

She and her husband, Christian Richard, secretly tied the knot in December 2019 in Los Angeles. “Don’t be a Queen waiting for a King,” Quinn captioned Instagram photos of the ceremony via Instagram eight months later. “Be a Queen busy with her kingdom until her King arrives.”

The Netflix personality “absolutely love[s] kids,” she gushed to Metro in August 2020. “I want two. I would love two boys. I can’t even imagine, like, trying to tame a little Christine. I always wanted two little boys just because I’m actually quite a tomboy myself. Obviously, we want to travel first, but then after that we’d love to start a family.”

Quinn plans to “do [her] own thing” after filming another season of Selling Sunset, the luxury real estate agent exclusively told Us in October 2020. “I feel like I have a lot to share with the world outside of real estate and fighting with bitches. Although don’t get me wrong, I love it and I’m great at it.”

Being a cast member on the Netflix show has “amplified” the mom-to-be’s anxiety and depression, she told Scheana Shay in August 2020. “When we started filming, yes, of course, I had to get on Lexapro,” the former model explained during the “Scheananigans With Scheana Shay” podcast episode. “I had taken it before for certain stages of my life but it’s something that I take on a daily basis and I just feel, like, so evened out and so much better. I feel like there was always this negative connotation around [mental health] like, ‘Are you a crazy person?’ It’s like, ‘No, it’s OK and I’m open about it.’”

Keep scrolling to see Quinn’s baby bump debut.