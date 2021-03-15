Mixed messages. Christine Quinn received supportive comments for her pregnancy news from some Selling Sunset costars — and silence from others.

Us Weekly confirmed in February that the reality star, 32, is expecting her first child with husband Christian Richard. “Christine is so excited to be a mother and her friends are so excited for her,” a source exclusively told Us at the time.

The following month, the Texas native posted her first baby bump photo via Instagram, writing, “I’m going to be a mommy! My heart is already bursting with love and gratitude for this little life inside me. I’m humbled, awestruck and inspired. It’s already a feeling like no other that I’ve ever experienced, and all I can think about is how we can be the best parents possible. We can’t wait to start our family!”

The real estate agent added in the March post: “I know becoming a mother will change me for the better, and I can’t wait to experience this next chapter together as a family. Thank you, everyone, for loving and supporting us during this magical time.”

The Netflix personality went on to shade three of her costars for not “liking​​” the social media upload in a March TikTok video. Quinn searched the “likes” section for Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae Young and Chrishell Stause in the video with no results. The footage was set to Chris Brown’s “Loyal.”

Speaking exclusively to Us earlier this month, the mom-to-be said she hadn’t decided whether her costars will be invited to her upcoming baby shower.

“Obviously, my wedding was a lot of people, and my baby shower is going to be smaller,” the pregnant star explained to Us. “So I wanted to ensure that people that are there are people that I’m really close with and that are happy for me no matter what. So I might have to think about that.”

Quinn went on to say that she has felt “energized” during her pregnancy, noting that her sex drive has “absolutely gone up.” She added, “I started looking for things, like, certain pillows and things that can kind of elevate yourself. I have no shame in talking about sex at all.”

