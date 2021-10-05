Happy and healed! Shenae Grimes-Beech is working out again nearly two months after giving birth to son Kingsley.

“Today I start my postpartum fitness journey,” the 90210 alum, 31, captioned a Tuesday, October 5, Instagram Story mirror selfie in a sports bra, shorts and tennis shoes. “But before I do, I wanna celebrate this body I’m in RIGHT NOW because she has done a glorious thing.”

While showing her bare stomach from different angles, the Canada native clarified that her doctor had given her the “all clear” to hit the gym.

The actress, who is also the mother of daughter Bowie, 3, welcomed Kingsley in August.

“Our littlest one made a safe and healthy arrival into the world on Friday the 13th, in true Beech fam fashion,” Shenae wrote via Instagram at the time. “Needless to say, our hearts are bursting with love and gratitude. Me and the babe are both doing incredibly well and look forward to settling in at home soon!”

Her husband, Josh Beech, added in a post of his own: “And just like that, here he is! … Mama Shen is hard as nails and is doing incredibly. Our hearts are full.”

The social media uploads came six months after the Degrassi alum announced her pregnancy with a maternity photo shoot.

“Here we go again!!!” Shenae told her Instagram followers in February. “We’re feeling incredibly blessed to be growing our family and this gift truly couldn’t have come at a better time. We’ve just settled into our new house, and it really feels like home now. Bowie is absolutely itching for a little sibling to play with and look out for. … Bring it on baby Beech No. 2! We’re ready for ya.”

She and Josh wed in May 2012 in England after one year of dating. Bowie arrived in September 2018.

One week later, the new mom debuted her post-baby body despite feeling “nervous,” writing via Instagram: “I’m sure I’ll receive comments from people asking if I’m magically 5 months preggers again already or saying I looked hella tired or WHATEVER but I felt it was important to share on social media because this is my reality and I’m proud and empowered by this incredible body and the life it created. … Rest assured I’ve felt the absolute opposite of insecure about my body since giving birth to Bowie.”