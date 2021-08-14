Welcome to the family! Shenae Grimes-Beech gave birth to baby No. 2 with husband Josh Beech on Friday, August 13.

The “Unzipped” podcast host, 31, announced the news via Instagram on Saturday, August 14. “🖤Kingsley Taylor Beech🖤 Our littlest one made a safe and healthy arrival into the world on Friday the 13th, in true Beech fam fashion! 🎃,” she wrote alongside a pair of black-and-white hospital photos. “Needless to say, our hearts are bursting with love and gratitude. Me and the babe are both doing incredibly well and look forward to settling in at home soon!”

Her husband, 34, commented on her post, writing, “Woohooo!!! Beautiful beautiful beautiful. Love youuuuuuu ♥️👑♥️👑♥️.”

The 90210 alum, 31, became a mom in September 2018 when her daughter, Bowie, now 2, arrived. “We couldn’t be happier to welcome beautiful baby girl Beech into the world,” she and the singer, 31, exclusively told Us Weekly at the time.

In February, the couple announced that their second child was on the way. “Here we go again!!!” the actress captioned a maternity shoot photo. “We’re feeling incredibly blessed to be growing our family and this gift truly couldn’t have come at a better time. We’ve just settled into our new house, and it really feels like home now. Bowie is absolutely itching for a little sibling to play with and look out for. … Bring it on baby Beech No. 2! We’re ready for ya!”

Josh, meanwhile, shared the news with a black-and-white picture of the toddler kissing his wife’s bare belly. The England native captioned the sweet shot with heart emojis.

While awaiting Bowie’s younger sibling, Shenae suffered from prenatal depression — just like she did during her first pregnancy.

“[It] hit me like a ton of bricks,” the Canada native told The Bump in May of carrying Bowie. “Because I’ve had anxiety my whole life, I was so sure that I was going to have postpartum depression. That’s actually why I sought a therapist, because I was like, ‘Well, s–t, I’m already feeling crazy, what the hell is going to happen to me after the kid is born?’ I was terrified.”

Both times, the Degrassi alum was taken by “surprise” but felt better by her second trimester.

“With the first, I didn’t know what was going on. I chalked it up to first-time parent fear, like, ‘Can I really do this?’ Those anxieties are real and totally normal, but this felt more serious and deep,” Shenae went on to tell the outlet. “The second time around, I knew I was capable of being a parent and I was excited. I really thought I would be in the clear. And sure enough, before I realized what was happening, there it was again.”

She and Josh started dating in May 2012 and got engaged nine months later. They wed in May 2013 in England.