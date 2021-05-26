Working mom! Christine Quinn is already clapping back at the parenting police one week after giving birth to son Christian.

“The mom-shamers are real, that’s for sure,” the Selling Sunset star, 32, said during a Tuesday, May 25, episode of E!’s Daily Pop. “I’ve gotten people who are like, ‘Oh, I’m so happy you’re getting back to work, that’s great!’ And then I have people who are like, ‘You need to give your body time to recover and heal, and who’s taking care of the baby?’”

The real estate agent said that she doesn’t see “the difference” in her or her husband, Christian Richard, working with a newborn.

“I’m like, ‘Listen, my husband’s amazing. He’s home, the baby’s sleeping,’” the Netflix personality said. “For me, I love to work. There are single moms out there every single day working two, three jobs, doing it. Women are so strong, and they can do it. For me, I’m happy to be working. I’m thrilled to have a job, and I’m thrilled to have a baby and be able to do it all.”

The Texas native warned social media users to stop “shaming” mothers, adding, “I think that’s really the message here: Women really can do it all.”

The new mom welcomed her baby boy on May 15 via emergency C-section. “It’s official! I’m a mommy,” Quinn captioned throwback maternity photos three days later. “Baby C made his grand entrance over the weekend. I am beyond grateful to my husband, and to all the wonderful doctors and nurses who helped me. It was a little scary, but we are beyond grateful.”

The realtor shared her pregnancy news in February, one year after her and Richard’s wedding. “Christine is so excited to be a mother and her friends are so excited for her,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time.

Two months later, Quinn spoke exclusively to Us about how “energized” she felt while awaiting their little one.

“I find that my sex drive has absolutely gone up,” she explained in April. “I started looking for things on Amazon, like pillows and things, that kind of elevate yourself. I have no shame in talking about sex at all.”