A pregnancy must! Christine Quinn revealed that her pregnancy has definitely made her sex life better and she is not ashamed of it!

“I find that my sex drive has absolutely gone up,” the Selling Sunset star 32, told Us Weekly exclusively in March. “I started looking for things on Amazon, like pillows and things, that kind of elevate yourself. I have no shame in talking about sex at all.”

Quinn added that sex is a definite pregnancy do and that she has found “many different ways” to explore it.

The reality star secretly married her husband, Christian Richard, in Los Angeles in December 2019.

“Don’t be a Queen waiting for a King,” the bride captioned eight photos from their wedding via Instagram eight months later. “Be a Queen busy with her kingdom until her King arrives.”

Us confirmed that the couple were expecting their first child in February 2021.

“Christine is so excited to be a mother and her friends are so excited for her,” a source exclusively told Us.

Quinn also got honest with Us about the changes her body was going through during her pregnancy, saying, “My overall energy levels at night are definitely depleted and I find myself being so tired, but sometimes it’s very difficult to sleep.”

But the Texas native isn’t letting the changes get to her and she isn’t worried about bouncing right back after giving birth.

“I don’t want to put any unnecessary pressure on myself after I have a baby. I think it’s one of the most incredible things that we can experience as women, but also one of the most difficult things on a woman’s body,” Quinn said. “As long as I have a happy, healthy baby, I’m really not worried about what my body’s looking like, because it’s a miracle at the end of the day.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi