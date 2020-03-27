A mother’s journey. Maren Morris went into detail about the unexpected wrenches that were thrown into her birth plan ahead of son Hayes’ arrival.

The Grammy winner, 29, welcomed her first child with husband Ryan Hurd on Monday, March 23, and took to Instagram to describe how she’s been adjusting to motherhood four days later.

“30 hours of labor ended with an emergency c-section … not what we planned but I learned pretty quickly that night that having a plan for bringing a human into the world is a fool’s errand. All that mattered was that he got here safely,” Morris wrote in a lengthy Instagram caption alongside a sweet photo of her newborn baby boy. “Having him in the middle of a global health crisis was also not in the baby prep books, but here we are.”

The “Girl” songstress continued, setting the scene in her hospital suite as she recovered from the tiring delivery. “Holding him and healing my body in a maternity ward that’s eerily quiet from us not being allowed visitors or family at this time, but strangely serene,” Morris added. “All we hear are monitors beeping and the coos of our infant son. Maybe the sound of the 100th episode of The Office @ryanhurd and I have binged while in here.”

Morris announced in October 2019 that she and her husband, 33, had a baby on board, more than one year after they tied the knot in Nashville. While the new parents are taking in the big changes brought by their little one, the “My Church” singer praised the healthcare providers for their dedication through this difficult time.

“The admiration we have for the doctors, nurses + healthcare professionals that took care of Hayes & me during our stay cannot be measured in this post. They risked their health every day to make sure ours was okay. I can’t think of anything more selfless than that,” Morris concluded on Friday. “Ultimately, I can’t thank every single mother enough for going through what you’ve gone through because I had NO idea how hard it could be, and I’m a measly 4 days in. The world is changing before our eyes and so am I. That’s been a peaceful thing to cling to during these uncertain times. Thinking of you all. 🖤.”