In Memoriam

Selling Sunset’s Maya Vander Announces She Delivered Stillborn Baby Boy: ‘The Hardest Day of My Life’

By

In memoriam. Maya Vander revealed on Friday, December 10, that she gave birth to a stillborn baby boy.

“Yesterday was the hardest day of my life,” the Selling Sunset star wrote via Instagram. “I had a stillbirth at 38 weeks. I always heard of it but never imagined I’ll be part of the statistics. Instead of delivering a baby, I get to go home with a memory box. I do not wish this on anyone. What was a regular weekly checkup turned into a nightmare that I never imagine will happen to me. Given I share my pregnancies in the show I knew I’ll have to post about this and avoid the ‘when is your due date’ question. You will always be in our heart baby Mason.”

In July, Vander announced that she was expecting via an Instagram baby bump debut. “Here we go again,” the Israel native wrote at the time. “Baby No. 3 will be our Christmas/Chanukah present!”

Selling Sunset Maya Vander Reveals She Delivered Stillborn Baby Boy
Maya Vander Courtesy of Maya Vander/Instagram

The reality star posed with her husband, whose name she has yet to share, in the social media upload. The pair were all smiles as he cradled her budding belly.

Selling Sunset Maya Vander Reveals She Delivered Stillborn Baby Boy
Courtesy of Maya Vander/Instagram

The Netflix personality, who also shares son Aiden, 2, and daughter Elle, 18 months, with her partner, continued to document her pregnancy via Instagram.

“Some people think I’m crazy for having a third child, but I can’t express enough how grateful I am to be these babies’ mom,” Vander captioned a maternity shoot photo in October. “Pregnancy is such an incredible experience, one I’d never take for granted. A woman’s body can do incredible things. Soaking up every moment until baby No. 3 arrives.”

The then-pregnant star’s costars shared their support in the comments, from Chrishell Stause to Mary Fitzgerald.

Selling Sunset Maya Vander Gives Birth Welcomes 3rd Child With Husband 2
Courtesy of Maya Vander/Instagram

“OH MMMM GEEEE!!” the Dancing With the Stars alum, 40, wrote, while the South Dakota native, 41, added, “The most amazing mom! Absolutely stunning.” Heather Rae Young’s husband, Tarek El Moussa, also commented on the post with heart emojis.

In November 2020, Vander exclusively told Us Weekly that she was on the fence about expanding her family after Elle’s arrival.

“We’re going back and forth because, look, it’s a lot of work,” the real estate agent explained at the time. “Both me and my husband are very busy, which is a good thing. I do like a big family. That being said, I don’t know. We’ll see. I’m 50/50 with that. … It depends what day you’re gonna ask me that question.”

Vander added, “My husband works from home and obviously with real estate, I work from home excluding showings. But I spend a lot of time with the family. I just put my son in daycare three weeks ago for, like, half a day in the morning. It’s a small class. So far, so good, so hopefully it will stay this way. And my daughter, she’s 6 months old, and we’ve been full-time parents.”

