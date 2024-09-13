The stars of Selling Sunset know a lot about glamour, and while they regularly step up to the plate to deliver fashion and beauty looks worthy of the red carpet, many of the women underwent makeovers prior to the hit series.

Christine Quinn, for instance, has been forthcoming about the way she appears on the Netflix reality show — which premiered in March 2019 — versus how she looks when the cameras are not rolling.

“I tell people all the time: I got my boobs done, I get my lips done, tons of Botox, tons of makeup. How I look on [Selling Sunset] is not how I look when I wake up in the morning,” the realtor told Vogue in September 2020. “When it comes to the show, I don’t do my own hair. I do my own makeup because I love doing it. The full start to finish, including wardrobe, is around two and a half to three hours. My glam isn’t cheap either — $1,000 a day, if I go all out. It’s expensive to look this cheap.”

Despite changing her appearance for the show, Quinn noted that she is “all about plastic surgery truth-bearing” because of the expectations that come with it. “It’s important in a world where there’s this façade of social media causing people to have body dysmorphia,” she said. “People think that [things are] real, and they’re not.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see how the cast of Selling Sunset has changed through the years.