Proud of her thirst trap! Amid Whitney Port’s fertility struggles, she is showing off her postpartum body with pride.

“Is it a thirst trap if I’m a mom?” The Hills: New Beginnings star, 36, captioned a Friday, November 26, bikini selfie via Instagram Story. “As women, we should always be proud of our bodies. Think about what we go through.”

She added in her post, “Challenge: [compliment] your body today. P.S. Staying true to myself and drank this coffee for 5 hours until it was ice cold.”

The fashion designer donned a leopard-print swimsuit and black sunglasses as she posed for her smartphone camera.

The COZeCO founder previously suffered a miscarriage earlier this month and has been outspoken about her grieving process.

“[The doctor] said it’s done,” Port explained in a November 17 YouTube video alongside her husband, Tim Rosenman. “When I had that ultrasound that looked like there was no embryo inside and the yolk sac was thin, that was maybe a sign of it not being healthy from the beginning.”

The California native — who shares 4-year-old son Sonny with her spouse — added at the time, “I thought it would continue to grow. Maybe I was naive. Everything was looking good, so I just didn’t think that it was going to reverse.”

After announcing the pregnancy news on November 4, the Hills alum candidly detailed her emotional healing process earlier this week.

“I’m trying my best to be … positive, especially just for Sonny, not even for me,” she explained on the Tuesday, November 23, episode of her “With Whit” podcast. “I don’t want him to see me like a mess. He’s seen me cry way more than I want him to see me cry.”

Port continued at the time, “It’s OK for him to see those things, but it’s important for him to know it’s nothing that he did and things sometimes happen. Just like when he gets a booboo and cries, that’s what happens to Mommy too. I’m putting it in his terms.”

Following her emotional podcast episode, the reality TV personality opened up about how she was coping via Instagram.

“The emotions have been hitting me hard,” Port explained via a social media post on Thursday, November 25. “This serves as a reminder to try to just take everything day by day and also, just to show up — don’t have expectations of yourself or care about anyone else’s expectations of you, just show up and be yourself. That’s enough.”

Days later, Port gushed about her supportive family and friends who have always been by her side throughout life’s challenges and struggles.

“Thankful for my family who is with me through thick and thin,” she captioned a Saturday, November 27, Instagram Story of their Thanksgiving tablescape.