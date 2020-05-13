Quarantine questions! Whitney Port and Tim Rosenman’s son, Sonny, is only 2, but the little one knows something strange is going on while quarantining with his family.

“One day at the very beginning he asked me where the world went, and I was like, ‘Whoa, that is so profound,’” the “With Whit” podcast host, 35, told Us Weekly exclusively. “He says here and there [that] he misses school and he misses his friends. Our teacher at our school sent us a really good video on YouTube that [is] … a way to explain to [kids] what’s going on.”

The Hills alum hasn’t told the toddler “in detail” what’s happening amid the coronavirus pandemic, however. “There’s no need for an [almost] 3-year-old to know all the details,” the California native added. “We try to keep the news off and everything like that.”

The YouTuber and her husband are “trying to make the most” of their time at home with their son and “enjoy” it, from swimming to cooking.

“We’re spending [quarantine] doing a lot of organizing,” she went on to tell Us. “Right now we’re currently cleaning out a garage, which is an insane project. I have become a little bit of a hoarder over the years, so that has not been fun.”

The former reality star is also trying to “work as much as possible” without being too hard on herself, saying, “These are obviously unprecedented times. We’ve never been through this. So you’ve just kind of got to take everything minute by minute.”

In addition to posting reaction videos to episodes of The City on Youtube with Rosenman, Port has launched a new series in her podcast called “Staying Home With Whit” as a way to give “people lighthearted stuff to enjoy without having to think about it.” She told Us: “It can be a little bit of an escape for them. … I think that’s what people are really wanting to see right now.”

With reporting by Marc Lupo