Room for one more! Whitney Port and her husband, Tim Rosenman, are ready to expand their family as they watch their son, Sonny, grow older.

“I do want a second child. I really do,” the Hills: New Beginnings star, 35, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting Carter’s Wonderful Weeks of Giveaways, which includes an opportunity to win a virtual holiday baking party with Port. “I think as they [children] get a little older you start to forget all the difficult things. You have, like, pregnancy amnesia.”

Port continued, “I just want someone for Sonny to interact with. There’s something I can’t really explain. It just feels like there’s someone missing, and I finally have kind of connected to that. And so, it’s definitely something that we’re thinking about and I’m more open to now.”

The “With Whit” podcast host is also confident that her 3-year-old son will be a good big brother. “He’s definitely in the phase where he wants a buddy,” she explained. “He wants to play. He wants to help. He wants to be involved. So, it would be a good age gap.”

Port added that she’s feeling more confident about going through pregnancy for a second time. “You give up a level of control, obviously, over your body and there are so many things that could happen,” she said. “I guess when you really think about it, getting pregnant in the time of COVID is a very scary thing. But I just feel I have a different perspective on it this time. I’m coming more from a place of knowing what it’s all about as opposed to the fear of the unknown.”

The City alum tied the knot with Rosenman in November 2015. The couple announced the birth of their first child, Sonny, in July 2017.

Port revealed via Instagram in July 2019 that she suffered a miscarriage. In April, the Hills alum said that she was a “little bit scared” to get pregnant again. “I love the way my life is right now [so] why complicate anything further?” she said during her appearance on the “Infertile AF” podcast.

As Port prepares to add to her brood, she is also working on keeping holiday traditions alive in her family. The MTV personality shared with Us that it’s even more important to celebrate the holidays amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I was just really excited to partner with Carters to bring just a little bit of extra magic and a little cheer to families because we all really need it right now,” she said. “It’s now our responsibility as parents, and we’re the ones starting all these traditions now, you know?”