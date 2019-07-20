Whitney Port Reveals the Perks of Filming ‘The Hills’ Revival as a Mom





Looking on the bright side! Whitney Port reveals to Us Weekly exclusively that filming The Hills: New Beginnings as a mom has its perks.

“It’s good that when we can do trips, I know some of the other moms, like Ashley Wahler and Audrina [Patridge], they’re coming without their kids so we can commiserate together and share pictures and talk about our kids with each other,” the reality star, 34, tells Us in this week’s issue while promoting Betadine’s Topical Antiseptic and FirstAidMyths.com. “So it is nice to have that support.”

The Hills alum adds, “We’re all very different moms, so it’s good to bounce things off each other and get different perspectives.”

On top of that, the MTV personality also loves that motherhood gives her an excuse to “not really be present” or “want to go home” while filming. “Because [I] have a child now, everyone understands,” she tells Us.

Port and her husband, Tim Rosenman, welcomed their son, Sonny, now 23 months, in July 2017. While the couple have considered giving their son a sibling, it hasn’t been the right moment for the City alum.

“There’s never really the perfect time for someone that’s really passionate about a career, you know?” she tells Us. “It’s hard. … I’m hoping one day I’ll wake up and be like, okay, I’m ready, so I don’t have to be torn about it.”

For now, the Los Angeles native is focusing fully on her toddler — and keeping him clean with Betadine! “Sonny is almost two, and he’s a curious little boy, and he’s running around,” she explains to Us. “And it seems every couple days, he has a new little boo-boo, so for me, [Betadine Topical Antiseptic] is just a must-have in my bag at all times.

With reporting by Travis Cronin

