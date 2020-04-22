Whitney Port Says ‘I Don’t Know” About Baby No. 2 After July Miscarriage

Family of four? Whitney Port revealed that she’s not sure about having another baby after suffering a miscarriage last year, but said the experience did strengthen her marriage.

“It brought us closer together,” Port, 35, told Ali Prato in the Wednesday, April 22, episode of the “Infertile AF” podcast about her July 2019 miscarriage. “How he cared for me and how there he was, emotionally, for me was really amazing.”

The designer explained that she and her husband, Tim Rosenman, “got through that [heartbreak]” side-by-side, noting that she thinks they’re “stronger, fortunately than before.”

The Hills: New Beginnings star and her husband, who share 2-year-old son Sonny, have different thoughts on having a second child, however, following the pregnancy loss.

“He, I know really, really wants a second kid, and I don’t know,” Port admitted. “That’s where little fractures start to happen.”

Following the event, The Hills alum looked inward and reevaluated what she wants within her family unit moving forward.

“[I] was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this really makes me think about myself and what I really want and what I really need, and how much am I sacrificing for other people?’ It made me think about other, bigger things, and really hit me,” Port explained. “And I think has made me a little bit scared to get pregnant again.”

The City alum admitted that she has pictured Sonny having a sibling, but she’s not sure she’s ready to dive back into the process.

“The thought of going through it again, the pregnancy and then the first couple years, and then the balancing of it all — sometimes I feel like life is too short,” she revealed. “And I do feel really selfish.”

Port added: “I love the way my life is right now [so] why complicate anything further?”

She explained that not knowing if a miscarriage is “going to be a routine” is what is “scary” when looking to the future.

The reality TV star previously opened up about her concerns about expanding her family to her husband during the September 2019 episode of her MTV show.

“Even when I’m trying to do my own thing and keep busy and be happy and distracted, I’m still reminded of it and I still just have so much stress about the second child,” she said at the time. “I know that you really want more children and I don’t know that I do, and I feel like I would be disappointing you if we didn’t. I feel like forever I’d always have this insecurity that I [didn’t give you what you wanted].”

The “With Whit” podcast host announced in July 2019 that she had lost her second pregnancy.

“The amount of various emotions I felt in the past couple weeks have been extreme… from shock to sadness to relief, which then led to guilt for feeling that relief,” Port wrote via Instagram at the time. “My identity has been shaken in regards to who as a mom and human being.”

The True Whit author married Rosenman in 2015 and the couple welcomed Sonny in 2017.