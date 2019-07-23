



Whitney Port revealed she suffered a miscarriage while expecting baby No. 2 with her husband, Tim Rosenman.

“This is really hard for me to write,” The Hills: New Beginnings star, 34, captioned a Tuesday, July 23, Instagram post. “Two weeks ago, I had a miscarriage. The amount of various emotions I felt in the past couple weeks have been extreme… from shock to sadness to relief, which then led to guilt for feeling that relief. My identity has been shaken in regards to who as a mom and human being.”

The reality star added, “I’m currently in the process of learning to accept that my feelings are valid no matter what they are. Whether or not people feel the same way as me or not. They are my personal emotions that are the result from my own journey.”

In the California native’s video, she told her husband: “I felt like this timing was really terrible to be pregnant so there was some part of me when we were in limbo that was like, ‘If this wasn’t going to happen, I think I’m okay with it.’ And I didn’t want to tell you and I remember being in the car on the way to the hospital and saying it to myself in my head and being like, ‘Can I even say this to Timmy? Is he going to be so hurt and think I’m such a terrible person for even thinking this?’”

The True Whit author, who shares 23-month-old son, Sonny, with her husband went on to tell him, “The whole thing is just traumatic to think about your body going through this. To think of something being in you that could have been a Sonny. I feel sad.”

Last month, Port told Us Weekly exclusively that she wanted to wait to give Sonny a sibling. “If I got pregnant right now, it wouldn’t be such great timing,” she said. “We have a lot of travel, and [The Hills: New Beginnings] is launching, and I’m so busy. What if I do get morning sickness again for the first four months and I can’t do what I set out to do? I definitely think about that.”

She and Roseman wed in 2015 in Palm Springs, California.

