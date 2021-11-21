Getting candid. Days after Whitney Port announced that she had suffered a pregnancy loss, she has opened up about learning to move forward.

“One day at a time,” the COZeCO founder, 36, captioned an Instagram post on Saturday, November 20, noting her activities of the day. “1. Worked out for the first time in forever. 2. Got dressed. 3. Spent the day with family who I love (thank you all for being there for me always). 4. Ending the day with a meditation (@calm Daily Trip: How Meditation Changes you by Jeff Warren).”

The Hills alum previously announced her miscarriage on Wednesday, November 17, via YouTube video, nearly two weeks after sharing she and husband Tim Rosenman were expecting their second child. (They also share son Sonny, 4.)

“It’s not good news,” Rosenman, 42, explained in the video. “The doctor didn’t hear a heartbeat [at our ultrasound appointment].”

The fashion designer, for her part, added, “[The doctor] said it’s done. When I had that ultrasound that looked like there was no embryo inside and the yolk sac was thin, that was maybe a sign of it not being healthy from the beginning.”

While the embryo had doubled in size at the couple’s last doctor’s appointment, they admitted they were “hopeful” about it being a viable pregnancy.

“I thought it would continue to grow,” the City alum added at the time. “Maybe I was naive. Everything was looking good, so I just didn’t think that it was going to reverse.”

Port’s doctor then recommended that the couple — who wed in November 2015 — look into fertility testing and IVF moving forward, though the California native was “not ready to think about” that just yet.

“It’s not something in my heart that I ever wanted to do, but now just the thought of not having a second kid is too painful to bear,” the True Whit author said. “I’ve been feeling so physically ill that it’s made me depressed, so I want to get physically better first and get my head straight. I just want to be happier.”

The “With Whit” podcast host also shared the emotional news via Instagram Story, writing, “I’m so sad to say this and some of you may have watched on our latest YouTube episode, but we lost the baby. We found out yesterday. I don’t even really know what to say here. … I don’t want to be insensitive by making light of it, but glass half full — I don’t physically feel like complete s–t anymore.”

The reality TV personality announced earlier this month that she was pregnant after previously suffering multiple miscarriages.

“I’m currently seven weeks pregnant, which is supposed to be, obviously, really exciting,” the Hills: New Beginnings star explained via a November 4 YouTube video, revealing that her doctor was “pessimistic” about the outcome. “I definitely feel just scared for myself and my confidence and my self-worth and what this means for that, and also for not being able to give this family what I think would be the best for it.”