Mini cast members! Lauren Conrad, Audrina Patridge and more Hills alums have welcomed children over the years.

The fashion designer welcomed her eldest son, Liam, in July 2017, three years after she married guitarist William Tell. Charlie arrived in October 2019.

The Sweet Little Lies author strives to “find balance” as a working mom, she exclusively told Us in September 2018. “You don’t want to miss anything, but at the same time, you want to teach them to work hard.”

The Laguna Beach alum is “really fortunate” to have a lot of help from Tell and their families, she told E! News the previous year. “I’m still able to be with him every day,” Conrad explained to the outlet at the time. “I was back on email within a week. I can’t stay away. … Fortunately, I have so much support, so I’m able to get back to work at this point. But yeah, it’s a new kind of juggle.”

As for Patridge, the former 1st Look host gave birth to her and then-husband Corey Bohan‘s daughter, Kirra, in June 2016. Since their split the following year, the former couple have been coparenting their little one.

“It’s hard,” the Los Angeles exclusively told Us in February 2020. “Every day or every moment that you’re going through something, you need to ask advice like, ‘Kirra’s, she’s really sick right now, she needs her medicine. I’m taking her to the doctor, you need to give this to her.’ It’s just all work. … It’s not the easiest.”

Partridge called their dynamic a “work in progress,” adding, “It’s been almost two or three years now and it’s still the same, so we’ll see.”

Kirra is “sometimes” confused by having divorced parents. “She’s starting to see things and hear things,” the Dancing With the Stars alum went on to tell Us. “My main focus when I’m with her is just to give her my all, all my attention and try to explain things to her. It’s important not to talk bad or about the other parent in front of them. Keep it kid-friendly at all times. There’s a time and place for that.”

Keep scrolling to see more MTV personalities with families, from Spencer Pratt to Kristin Cavallari.